Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Barry Biffle Sells 160,000 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Biffle sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $1,260,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,075,557.96. The trade was a 13.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Barry Biffle sold 160,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,100,800.00.

ULCC opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.95 and a beta of 2.32.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $4.70 to $7.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Frontier Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 31,559 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 378.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 441,001 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 163,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

