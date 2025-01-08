ENI (NYSE:E) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $31.60 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.50.

Several other analysts have also commented on E. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

ENI Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

NYSE:E opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. ENI has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 12.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,546,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,179,000 after purchasing an additional 288,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ENI by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after buying an additional 146,431 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ENI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 503,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth $6,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

