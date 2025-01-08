Thomas Bull Sells 169 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $39,561.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,706.91. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $355,920.00.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $245.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.17. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on MongoDB from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in MongoDB by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

