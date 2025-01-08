Emil Kuriakose Sells 4,481 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) insider Emil Kuriakose sold 4,481 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $25,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875.99. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TERN opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $478.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.31. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

View Our Latest Report on Terns Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 64,018 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,690,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 469,176 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.