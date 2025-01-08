Alethia Young Sells 1,395 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CFO Alethia Young sold 1,395 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $19,655.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,574.45. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The business had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BCYC shares. Stephens started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 105.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 69.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

