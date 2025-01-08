Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Oppenheimer

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.78.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $128.61 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $143.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $522,883.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,474,708.10. This represents a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,167. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

