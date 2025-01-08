Jill M. Quigley Sells 8,760 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) Director Jill M. Quigley sold 8,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $50,720.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

TERN opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $478.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.31.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TERN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

