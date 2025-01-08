Mark J. Vignola Sells 8,129 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2025

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) CFO Mark J. Vignola sold 8,129 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $46,497.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,398.92. This represents a 8.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TERN stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $478.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.31. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

