Mark J. Vignola Sells 8,129 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) CFO Mark J. Vignola sold 8,129 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $46,497.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,398.92. This represents a 8.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TERN stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $478.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.31. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

