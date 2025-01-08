Travis Alvin Thompson Sells 2,686 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,190. The trade was a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Travis Alvin Thompson sold 1,750 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $24,657.50.

On Monday, November 11th, Travis Alvin Thompson sold 6,256 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $157,088.16.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,028,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 79.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 60,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

