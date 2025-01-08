JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Price

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.46.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

In other Webster Financial news, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $209,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,333.39. This trade represents a 21.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $180,422.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,460.90. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,250 shares of company stock worth $2,105,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Webster Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,320,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,229,000 after purchasing an additional 333,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Webster Financial by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,522,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,687,000 after buying an additional 1,206,575 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,524,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,465,000 after buying an additional 54,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,640,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,096,000 after acquiring an additional 301,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

