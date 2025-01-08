Range Financial Group LLC Has $437,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in GoDaddy by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,637,509.12. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,659. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,626,523. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:GDDY opened at $195.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.80. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.43 and a fifty-two week high of $211.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.