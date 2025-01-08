First County Bank CT Makes New $227,000 Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First County Bank CT acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 207.3% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 46,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,430 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 161.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 50,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 31,272 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,886,000 after acquiring an additional 147,689 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HSBC raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $179.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.50 and its 200 day moving average is $165.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.28 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

