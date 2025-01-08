eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $288,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,147,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,498,624. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 36,630 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $438,461.10.
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $630,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $650,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 49,881 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $691,849.47.
- On Monday, November 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $720,500.00.
- On Monday, November 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $636,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $724,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $705,500.00.
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $515,200.00.
- On Tuesday, October 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $512,800.00.
eXp World Trading Down 2.7 %
eXp World stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 2.30.
eXp World Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 116,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in eXp World by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in eXp World by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,019,000 after buying an additional 117,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,803,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
