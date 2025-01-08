eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $288,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,147,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,498,624. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 36,630 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $438,461.10.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $630,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $650,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 49,881 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $691,849.47.

On Monday, November 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $720,500.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $636,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $724,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $705,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $515,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $512,800.00.

eXp World stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 2.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. eXp World’s payout ratio is -90.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 116,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in eXp World by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in eXp World by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,019,000 after buying an additional 117,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,803,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

