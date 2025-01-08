Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Lowered to Hold Rating by Argus

Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 85.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 439,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 202,761 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
