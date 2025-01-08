Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Upgraded to Buy at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASUR. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Asure Software from $16.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Asure Software from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens started coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of ASUR opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.92 million, a P/E ratio of -24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the third quarter worth about $64,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 21.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 11.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 225.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

