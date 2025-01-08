Inchcape (LON:INCH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($13.97) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of LON:INCH opened at GBX 754.50 ($9.41) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 761.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 788.73. The stock has a market cap of £3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,126.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Inchcape has a 52-week low of GBX 597.50 ($7.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 874 ($10.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.14.

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.11) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($36,427.15). Insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.

