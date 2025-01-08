Inchcape (LON:INCH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($13.97) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, October 25th.
Inchcape Stock Down 1.1 %
In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.11) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($36,427.15). Insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.
