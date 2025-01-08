NEXT’s (NXT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
NEXT Stock Performance
Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 9,780 ($122.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,488.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 8,072 ($100.70) and a one year high of £111.04 ($138.52). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,820.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,684.83.
About NEXT
NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
