American Resources’ (AREC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on American Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

American Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. American Resources has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $58.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of American Resources worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

