GSK (LON:GSK) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,820 ($22.70) to GBX 1,600 ($19.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,805.83 ($22.53).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,309.73%.
In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,315 ($16.40) per share, with a total value of £19,725 ($24,607.04). Insiders have acquired a total of 8,658 shares of company stock valued at $11,950,792 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
