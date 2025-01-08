Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($10.60) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 675 ($8.42) to GBX 560 ($6.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 640 ($7.98).

Shares of LON MRO opened at GBX 559.80 ($6.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18,660.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 533.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 517.95. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 413.58 ($5.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 681.20 ($8.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.06), for a total value of £44,997 ($56,133.98). Also, insider Ian Barkshire acquired 17,000 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.51) per share, with a total value of £75,140 ($93,737.52). Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

