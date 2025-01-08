Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.61) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 556.60 ($6.94).
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBG
Close Brothers Group Trading Down 2.2 %
Insider Transactions at Close Brothers Group
In other news, insider Mike Morgan sold 10,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.01), for a total transaction of £26,232.85 ($32,725.61). 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.