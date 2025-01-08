Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.61) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 556.60 ($6.94).

LON CBG opened at GBX 221.20 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £332.88 million, a P/E ratio of 368.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 179.83 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 800 ($9.98). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 224.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 379.59.

In other news, insider Mike Morgan sold 10,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.01), for a total transaction of £26,232.85 ($32,725.61). 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

