Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AAL. TD Cowen raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Melius upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,466,000 after buying an additional 14,549,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,928 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,490,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 379.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,667,539 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10,997.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,167,056 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,540 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

