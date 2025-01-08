WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Cut to GBX 960 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,040 ($12.97) to GBX 960 ($11.98) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 970 ($12.10).
View Our Latest Analysis on WPP
WPP Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.73), for a total transaction of £75,628.40 ($94,346.81). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.