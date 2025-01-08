Avation’s (AVAP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avation (LON:AVAP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.56) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Avation from GBX 280 ($3.49) to GBX 255 ($3.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVAP
Avation Price Performance
Avation Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Avation’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Avation’s payout ratio is currently 3,809.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avation
In other Avation news, insider Stephen Fisher bought 115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £156 ($194.61) per share, for a total transaction of £17,940 ($22,380.24). 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Avation
Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avation
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.