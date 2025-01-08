Diageo’s (DGE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($31.19) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.93) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,300 ($28.69) to GBX 2,920 ($36.43) in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,876.67 ($35.89).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,523 ($31.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,448.21. The firm has a market cap of £56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,911.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,165.60 ($27.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,056 ($38.12).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($29.32) per share, with a total value of £8,272 ($10,319.36). Insiders bought 1,015 shares of company stock worth $2,476,438 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

