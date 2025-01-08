ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research cut ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.53.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $428,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,407.50. The trade was a 14.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $1,259,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,150.60. This represents a 67.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 9.7% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in ArcBest by 15.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 4.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 525,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

