3i Group’s (III) “Top Pick” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON III opened at GBX 3,694 ($46.08) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,526.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,275.36. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,271 ($28.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,779 ($47.14). The company has a market cap of £35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 930.48, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 30.50 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,536.52%.

About 3i Group

3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure.

We focus on opportunities where our sector and investment expertise, combined with our international presence and strong capital position, can create material value for our stakeholders.

