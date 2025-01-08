Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

ALGT opened at $99.12 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.17.

In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $39,808.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,169.57. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 28,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,391,822.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,147,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,397,275.80. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 136.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2,827.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.