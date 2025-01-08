K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.99.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total transaction of C$91,600.00. Also, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.39, for a total transaction of C$328,678.00. Insiders sold a total of 154,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,744 in the last ninety days.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

