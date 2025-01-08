The Sage Group’s (SGE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,170 ($14.60) to GBX 1,350 ($16.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.10) to GBX 1,090 ($13.60) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,918 ($48.88).

LON SGE opened at GBX 1,304 ($16.27) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5,015.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 954.20 ($11.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,328.50 ($16.57). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,197.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,091.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,692.31%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 27,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($16.34), for a total transaction of £364,756.40 ($455,035.43). 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

