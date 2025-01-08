Diversified Trust Co Raises Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 157.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 39.2% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,635,000 after buying an additional 272,030 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 126,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 29,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 49.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 804.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 145,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 129,679 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,967,000 after purchasing an additional 168,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE PCOR opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $86.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -152.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,440,181.02. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 33,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $2,730,890.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,087,350.64. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,693 shares of company stock valued at $10,479,096 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

