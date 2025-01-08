Wayne C. Cantwell Sells 5,000 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $55,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,509.98. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Arteris Stock Performance
AIP opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 2,182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
