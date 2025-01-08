Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $4.72. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 16,717,229 shares traded.

Federal National Mortgage Association Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $38.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.