Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $4.72. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 16,717,229 shares traded.
Federal National Mortgage Association Price Performance
Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $38.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
