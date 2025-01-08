Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.64. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 13,501 shares.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $184.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

