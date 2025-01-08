Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 165,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FIX opened at $451.97 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $510.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,205 shares in the company, valued at $91,663,540.40. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.