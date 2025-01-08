Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.55 and traded as high as $126.94. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $126.94, with a volume of 3 shares.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.00.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

