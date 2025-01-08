Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Voice Assist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Voice Assist shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 355,761 shares.

Voice Assist Trading Up 47.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Voice Assist Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voice Assist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voice Assist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.