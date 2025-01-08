Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.29 ($0.04). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04), with a volume of 916,265 shares.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £7.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 563.66.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies

Symphony Environmental is a world leader in the development of plastic additives and masterbatches to enhance plastic products.

Our leading brands are d2w biodegradable plastic technology, developed to make ordinary plastic self-destruct and become biodegradable in the same way as nature’s wastes, if it should escape collection and end up as litter.

