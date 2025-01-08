Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.98 and traded as high as C$3.11. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 30,800 shares traded.

Tree Island Steel Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$80.02 million, a PE ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

