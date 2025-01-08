Celtic (LON:CCP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.84 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 169.90 ($2.12). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 169.90 ($2.12), with a volume of 1,171 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celtic from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 202 ($2.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.
