Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and traded as high as $9.00. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 619,656 shares changing hands.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.78%.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
