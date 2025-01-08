Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.59 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 10.68 ($0.13). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 42,548 shares.

Princess Private Equity Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Get Princess Private Equity alerts:

Princess Private Equity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of €0.36 ($0.37) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Princess Private Equity’s payout ratio is presently 26,666.67%.

Princess Private Equity Company Profile

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.