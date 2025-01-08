Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and traded as high as $14.84. Iberdrola shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 173,415 shares trading hands.
Iberdrola Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14.
Iberdrola Company Profile
Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.
