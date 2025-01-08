ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and traded as high as $21.12. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 5,015 shares trading hands.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17.
ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.
ArrowMark Financial Company Profile
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
