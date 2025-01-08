The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and traded as low as $11.30. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 17,068 shares traded.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.3532 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
