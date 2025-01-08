Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 4.48 ($0.06). Cadogan Energy Solutions shares last traded at GBX 4.48 ($0.06), with a volume of 73,276 shares trading hands.
Cadogan Energy Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 19.35. The company has a market capitalization of £10.92 million, a P/E ratio of 447.50 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Michel Meeus purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,950.10). Insiders have acquired 13,823,651 shares of company stock worth $67,728,255 in the last ninety days. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Cadogan Energy Solutions
Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.
