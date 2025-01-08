Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.17 and traded as low as C$12.97. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$13.02, with a volume of 54,488 shares.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$320.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.90%.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

