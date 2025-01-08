RM (LON:RM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.36 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.35). RM shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.35), with a volume of 86,975 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £89.92 million, a P/E ratio of -186.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: RM TTS, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The company designs and owns proprietary products for schools; and offers platform delivery of digital assessment and exam marking solutions for accreditors, educators, and learners.

