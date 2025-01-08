Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,342.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,527,870.80. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $1,925,561.96.

On Monday, December 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,917.56.

On Thursday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total transaction of $2,030,316.60.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.25, for a total value of $2,028,727.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $2,028,488.56.

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total value of $2,210,577.24.

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total transaction of $2,211,133.60.

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.79, for a total transaction of $2,215,822.92.

On Friday, November 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.32, for a total transaction of $2,100,815.36.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total transaction of $2,080,230.04.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $247.85 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $287.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Atlassian by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 229.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

