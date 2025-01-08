Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.23, for a total value of $3,362,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,208.56. This trade represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.82, for a total transaction of $3,368,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $64,139,445.54.

DUOL opened at $320.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.44. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $378.48.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

